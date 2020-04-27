Kentucky confirms six dates for 2020-21 non-conference schedule

Kentucky confirmed six dates on Monday for the upcoming 2020-21 non-conference men's basketball schedule.

Opponents with confirmed dates so far include Kansas, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Cleveland State, Michigan and UCLA.

Kansas – Nov. 10 | United Center (Chicago) | Champions Classic

Georgia State – Nov. 20 | Rupp Arena

Georgia Tech – Nov. 27 | State Farm Arena (Atlanta) | Holiday Hoopsgiving

Cleveland State – Nov. 30 | Rupp Arena

Michigan – Dec. 6 | The O2 Arena (London) | Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase

UCLA – Dec. 19 | TBA | CBS Sports Classic

The games vs. Kansas, Georgia Tech and Michigan were previously announced as a part of neutral-site events. The fourth neutral-site game, the CBS Sports Classic, has been confirmed to be against UCLA.

Kentucky last played Kansas in January 2019, a 71-63 win at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

In the future matchups of the Champions Classic, the Wildcats will play Duke on Nov. 9, 2021 back in Madison Square Garden and Michigan State on Nov. 8, 2022 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

UK will host Georgia State on Nov. 20 in one of two confirmed non-conference home games so far. Georgia State went 19-13 last season. The Wildcats own a 2-0 advantage in the series.

The Wildcats will travel to Atlanta to complete a two-game series with Georgia Tech on Nov. 27. After defeating the Yellow Jackets 67-53 last season in Rupp Arena, Kentucky will play Georgia Tech at State Farm Arena in Atlanta as a part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving.

Cleveland State, a familiar opponent in the John Calipari era, will visit Rupp Arena on Nov. 30. UK has played CSU three times – all wins – in school history, all during Calipari’s 11-year tenure. The last matchup with the Vikings was in November 2016, a 101-70 Kentucky rout.

UK will travel to London to play Michigan on Dec. 6 in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase, a fundraiser for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Wildcats will face the Wolverines in three consecutive seasons, the first of which will take place in The O2 Arena in London.

Kentucky will play Michigan on Dec. 4, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the Wolverines will make the return trip on Dec. 3, 2022.

Kentucky will participate in the CBS Sports Classic for a seventh consecutive season when it faces UCLA on Dec. 19. A venue for the game has not been announced yet.

In the future matchups of the CBS Sports Classic, UK will match up with North Carolina on Dec. 18, 2021 and Ohio State on Dec. 17, 2022. Both locations are to be determined.

Other non-conference matchups for this upcoming season will include the annual rivalry game vs. Louisville and the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. A date has not been finalized for the former and an opponent has not been determined for the latter.

Additional opponents, dates and times will be announced at a later date.