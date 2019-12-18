Kentucky congressmen remained vocal throughout impeachment process

The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump after a long day of debate Wednesday, and there has been no question where each Kentucky congressman stood throughout the impeachment process.

Photo courtesy: Cropped Photo: Samira Bouaou / The Epoch Times / CC BY 2.0 and Cropped Photo: Diliff / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

"Far from compromising national security, the president’s actions advanced national security,” Congressman Andy Barr said during the debate. “Oppose this impeachment."

No matter which side of the aisle, the six representatives have remained vocal.

The lone Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth issued a statement Tuesday claiming his vote Wednesday night would be to impeach President Trump, saying in part, "With this vote, I am proud to assert that long held American ideals are still worth fighting for, that abuse of the public trust will not be tolerated, and that in the United States, nobody, not even the president, is above the law."

The five republican representatives stayed true to their claims as well. Congressmen James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Thomas Massie, Andy Barr, and Hal Rogers voted against both articles of impeachment.

"The people I represent in Kentucky, the very people who voted for this president to enact change and fight for this country, are appalled at the charade they've seen in the house in recent months," Comer said.

Rogers issued a statement minutes after the final totals were in saying, "We need to move on from this spectacle and do the job we were elected to do for the American people."