Kentucky continues effort to establish widespread drive-thru testing

There have already been multiple drive-through COVID 19 testing services opened in Lexington. Governor Andy Beshear says he hopes to see more of them across the state in the coming weeks.

(Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente)

During Thursday evening’s COVID-19 briefing, the governor said he is working to make more drive-through testing sites possible.

He says, however, that won’t happen for a couple of days still, possibly sometime next week.

They also want to focus the earliest rounds of drive-thru testing on people who are showing symptoms.

ER Doctor Ryan Stanton tells me as more of those tests are produced, eventually they could expand that testing beyond those who are sick.

“The screening is important right now. I think once we get these sample tests that can be done for everybody and it won’t delay the potential critically ill or those that are in an emergency setting or having trouble breathing, and that’s fine” says Doctor Stanton. “If you want to get tested at that point then, sure, if you want to spend your money, that’s your prerogative. Right now we need to make sure we are preserving the available tests for those that are presenting with symptoms and are ill and have the potential for getting significantly ill.”

Doctor Stanton says another issue is the chance of false negatives. He said that’s one of the reasons they do two tests in the hospital: to avoid a situation where someone who does have COVID-19 thinks they are clear and then spreads it to other people.

