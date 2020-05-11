Kentucky continues to see spike in nursing home COVID-19 cases

Nursing home residents and staff members continue to make up a large portion of Kentucky's COVID-19 cases.

MGN

We are seeing spikes in cases inside nursing homes, but this doesn't come as a surprise.

State leaders have talked about how vulnerable older adults with underlying health issues are to COVID-19. Right now, we're looking at more than 870 nursing home residents with COVID-19 and more than 360 staff members. 177 residents and staff have died from coronavirus.

81 facilities in 41 counties have confirmed COVID-19 cases:

The hardest-hit facilities are in Jefferson County, Graves County, and Butler County. Health departments in those three counties say 100 or more residents and staff at nursing homes have coronavirus.

This virus is especially deadly to older people with underlying health issues. That is why state health leaders are going to do testing at every long term care facility in the state, free of charge.

But that is going to take awhile. That testing is expected to take two months to complete.