Kentucky corrections officer accused of having sex with prisoner

A Kentucky corrections officer was arrested after authorities say she had sex with an inmate.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Tanya V. Risinger, 34, is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center facing one count of rape after Kentucky State Police troopers say she admitted to having sex with an inmate she was supervising.

Risinger worked as a correctional officer at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange. This is where the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex is located.

Her arrest report stated she said she had sex with the inmate before breakfast in the dining facility of the prison earlier this month. She got a second phone so she and the inmate could maintain contact.

Corrections officers learned of the incident and turned over their information to Kentucky State Police.

Risinger is scheduled to appear in court Apr. 29.