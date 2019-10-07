Kentucky couple arrested after 3-year-old tests positive for meth

Kentucky authorities say a couple is behind bars facing several charges after a 3-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports an arrest citation states the child's parents, Keith and Leslie Riggs, brought the child to Hardin Memorial Hospital where the child tested positive.

Kentucky State Police would execute a search warrant at Riggs' home and found methamphetamine and other drugs. An 8-year-old and a 3-year-old were at home during the search.

Keith Riggs was arrested and told troopers he and his wife both use meth. Riggs said his wife smokes the meth while he prefers eating it. He also said it was possible the children could've found the meth inside the home.

Troopers charged Keith Riggs with criminal abuse, trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Jail records also show Leslie Riggs was arrested and charged with manufacturing and trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of meth precursor and several other charges.

Both were placed in the Hart County Detention Center.