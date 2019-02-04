Kentucky couple charged in connection with infant step-child's death

A western Kentucky couple were sentenced on Monday in the death of an infant.

According to KFVS News, David Kayse was sentenced to five years for reckless homicide, and Brianna Kayse was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter.

In July 2018, officers responded to the call of an infant found dead. David Kayse, the infant’s step-father, was later arrested and charged with reckless homicide in August. Brianna Kayse was the infant’s mother.

The 8-month-old child was found dead in the Garden Apartments in Mayfield.