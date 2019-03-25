Kentucky couple wins contest, gets married at White Castle

A Kentucky couple tied the knot at White Castle after winning a radio station contest.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Louisville couple Tori Williams and Jonathan Penick got married Sunday at a White Castle location on East Market Street.

The couple was together two years before getting married, and they entered the radio station contest in part because it would help cut the costs of having a wedding.

“White Castle has a very special meaning to my fiancé and I, and his grandmother, who is still with us at the ripe age of 98, loves White Castle,” Williams said. "I have worked hard all my life and strived to be the best person I can be and would love to have the opportunity to not add any more debt to my collection of school loans.”

The Q103.1 contest involved entrants to complete an online essay of 200 words or less explaining why they wanted to get married at the restaurant.