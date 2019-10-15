Kentucky daycare worker charged with assaulting child

A Kentucky daycare worker is facing an assault charge after police say she admitted to assaulting a child on more than one occasion.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Fort Wright police charged Kaitlyn Cross with assault after a witness said she admitted to hitting the child too hard.

A witness told police that Cross took a child's shoe and smacked the top of the child's hand with it. Another witness said Cross smacked the same child's hands after she told the child to "sit down and stop taking off her shoes."

Cross would take the child to a changing station, where a witness discovered red marks on the hands.

Cross is scheduled to appear in court in Kenton County Oct. 23.