Kentucky denies hundreds of vanity license plates every year

Every year, hundreds of requests for vanity license plates in Kentucky are denied for being racy, raunchy or just downright rude.

You have to admit, some of them are kind of funny.

"I liked AU Digger. AU is the element of gold. So, you have gold digger."

But, some cases are complicated.

In 2016, Ben Hart moved from Ohio to Kenton County. He applied for the customized license plate "I'M GOD" to "evoke conversation".

Despite having an Ohio plate with the same phrase for 12 years,

Kentucky denied his request for being vulgar and obscene.

Hart fought the decision in federal court and won.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was also ordered to pay Hart's attorney fees totaling more than $150,000.

While cases like Hart's are gray, with others, it's easy to say, no way. Check out this list of rejected personalized plates in Kentucky.

You can submit a personalized license plate request to your county clerk's office, which will then turn it over to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a ruling.