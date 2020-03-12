Kentucky deputy airlifted to hospital following crash

A Warren County Sheriff's Deputy was flown to the hospital following a crash Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Upper Stone Avenue, just outside of Bowling Green.

The deputy's patrol unit and a red truck were involved in the crash.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No one has commented on the deputy's condition or the condition of the other driver.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

