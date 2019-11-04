Kentucky deputy breaks collarbone during foot pursuit, suspect captured

A Kentucky deputy suffered a broken collarbone during a foot pursuit which eventually resulted in the capture of an 18-year-old.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to a Motel 6 in Union after receiving a disturbance call Sunday morning. When deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Jacob Scudder of Ludlow along with two other juveniles.

Deputies were working a burglary earlier in the morning, and they believed the three at the motel were connected to the crime. Scudder would attempt to run away from the scene, and a deputy chasing him fell and broke his collarbone.

Scudder was eventually captured and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing or evading, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and theft by unlawful taking. He was placed in the Boone County Detention Center.

The juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were both charged with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking. They were both released to their parents on a judge's order.

Deputies believe the suspects stole items from multiple vehicles, and they recovered stolen property.