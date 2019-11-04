Kentucky deputy breaks collarbone during foot pursuit, suspect captured

Jacob Scudder (Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 11:19 AM, Nov 04, 2019

UNION, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky deputy suffered a broken collarbone during a foot pursuit which eventually resulted in the capture of an 18-year-old.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports deputies responded to a Motel 6 in Union after receiving a disturbance call Sunday morning. When deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Jacob Scudder of Ludlow along with two other juveniles.

Deputies were working a burglary earlier in the morning, and they believed the three at the motel were connected to the crime. Scudder would attempt to run away from the scene, and a deputy chasing him fell and broke his collarbone.

Scudder was eventually captured and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing or evading, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, and theft by unlawful taking. He was placed in the Boone County Detention Center.

The juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were both charged with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking. They were both released to their parents on a judge's order.

Deputies believe the suspects stole items from multiple vehicles, and they recovered stolen property.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus