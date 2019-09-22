Kentucky deputy dead following fight with suspect

The Meade County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a deputy is dead after getting into a fight with a suspect Saturday night.

According to WAVE3 News, Deputy Chris Hulsey got into a physical dispute with a suspect while issuing a search warrant. It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Greer Road in Payneville, Kentucky.

The Sheriff’s office says Deputy Hulsey suffered a medical issue after the fight. Two detectives on the scene reportedly administered CPR. Hulsey was then taken to Harrison County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect. An investigation into the incident is underway.