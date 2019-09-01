Kentucky deputy jailer charged with assault in domestic dispute

Nicholas Peek is charged with assault and wanton endangerment. (Photo: Grayson County Detention Center)
MCDANIELS, Ky. (WKYT) – A Meade County deputy jailer is facing charges of assault and wanton endangerment in connection to a domestic incident in Breckinridge County.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to a home on Clora Kiper Road in the McDaniels community where they found a victim who had received a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man had been shot by 29-year-old Nicholas Peek.

The victim was flown to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

Peek was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

 
