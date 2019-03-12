Kentucky distillery founder among those indicted in college admissions scandal

A Kentucky distillery owner is among those named in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

MGN Online

Marci Palatella is the CEO of a liquor distribution company in California which owns Preservation Distillery in Bardstown.

Palatella is one of dozens charged in what is considered the largest scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice. She was indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

She is accused of conspiring to bribe a University of Southern California administrator to designate her son as a football recruit. She would agree to donate a substantial sum of money without her son's knowledge in order to get him admitted into USC.

Documents state an administrator presented her son to an athletics subcommittee falsely describing him as a long snapper.

Among the notable names indicted in the scandal are actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.