How to avoid COVID-19 and what to do if you start showing symptoms

Doctors say there are a lot of similarities between COVID-19 and the common flu.

So, if you are having symptoms, how do you know if you have the coronavirus...the flu...or even just a cold? How can you keep yourself healthy?

Yesterday Kentucky had it's first diagnosed case of the coronavirus.

“It’s very difficult from a symptom standpoint to differentiate from the other things we are seeing this time of year," says emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Stanton says most cases are not life-threatening.

"This is treated for the most part just like any other virus, supportive measures, comfort measures, those sorts of things," says Stanton.

Stanton says good hygiene, like washing your hands, helps avoid all viruses.

There is a right way to wash your hands. Wet your hands with clean running water and lather for 20 seconds. This is around the time it takes to sing happy birthday two times through.

Stanton says yes, COVID-19 statistically might be more dangerous than the flu, but most cases won't need any special treatment. Still, people seem to be taking precautions.

"I think people are more cognizant right now of those hand washings and things like that that may actually help us with the flu the rest of the flu season as well," says Stanton.

This is a good thing because symptoms for the flu or coronavirus are not fun. They involve fevers, chills, coughing, and congestion.

If you have these symptoms, Stanton says don't necessarily go to the hospital to try and get tested for COVID-19.

“We also don't want to have our physician's offices and ERs inundated with what we call the 'worried well' that may have mild symptoms but are otherwise stable. We want to make sure that one, we know who's coming and then two, we want to protect the emergency services for not only this, we may have severe symptoms, but also for all our other emergency conditions they are going to be presenting that we see on a daily basis,” says Stanton.

If you are worried, Stanton says to call your doctor to talk about symptoms and the right course of action.