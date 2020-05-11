Kentucky dog groomers back in business

Dog groomers are back in business after being closed for nearly two months.

They’re now offering services with new protocols in place.

Dog groomers tell us they are excited to be open and have a system in place to keep employees and customers safe.

At Earth Dog Spa & Apawthecary in Lexington, customers are scheduling their appointments over the phone and dropping their dogs off at the door.

“We have a kennel set up in the lobby. People can place their dogs in the kennel and leave," said Janel Lester, co-owner and stylist. "We’re taking instructions for grooming over the phone and payment over the phone. We even have a kennel inside for people who want to be in even less contact with us.”

Employees are also wearing gloves and masks and sanitizing surfaces between each grooming. Dog groomers say they will continue to follow state and federal guidelines and make adjustments as necessary.

Right now, the shop is rebooking appointments that were canceled due to mandatory closing.