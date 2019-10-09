Kentucky dog unable to survive after suffering apparent gunshot wound

Animal shelter volunteers in one Kentucky county were unable to save a dog found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Volunteers in Gallatin County say the dog, named Penny, was found with a severe infection and had maggots all over her. There were two puncture holes on her head that were full of maggots as well.

The animal shelter said the punctures could've been from shotgun pellets.

"Although we tried our hardest, this poor girl passed away overnight," the shelter said in a Tuesday Facebook post. "We are devastated, as we thought that she would pull through. At least she got some love and attention before she passed on."