Kentucky driver accused of trying to run over trooper while drunk with toddler

Kentucky State Police say a man is behind bars after leading troopers on a pursuit with a toddler in his vehicle while intoxicated.

Troopers say Justin Belt, 30, of Jamestown was pulled over in Russell County after the car he was driving came to an abrupt stop and almost caused a collision.

The detective said he heard the toddler crying and the Belt yelling. He would then ask Belt to step out of his vehicle after smelling alcohol, but Belt drove away, nearly hitting the detective.

Troopers joined the search for Belt's vehicle and found him and the vehicle at a home on Mann Road. Belt was arrested after troopers found him sitting outside his home.

Belt is charged with reckless driving, DUI, wanton endangerment of a police officer, endangering the welfare of a minor, fleeing or evading police, menacing and resisting arrest. He remains in the Russell County Detention Center on