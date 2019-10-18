Kentucky driver charged after crashing into house, injuring 2 girls

A Kentucky driver is facing several charges after authorities say he was intoxicated when he drove into a building, injuring two girls.

Kenton County authorities say 21-year-old Mason Cordray is charged with DUI, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment following a crash that happened Thursday night.

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Cordray crashed his pickup into a house with as many as 14 people inside, injuring a 4-year-old and 7-year-old. The 4-year-old was pinned underneath the vehicle. Both were treated and released from Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Investigators believe Cordray lost control of the pickup while traveling southbound on Madison Pike. The pickup ran off the left side of the road before hitting the home.

Cordray's bond is set at $2,500. He was ordered not to drive.