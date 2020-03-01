Kentucky earns No. 3 seed, will play Friday in SEC quarterfinals

After finishing with a 10-6 record in SEC play, No. 15 Kentucky has earned the No. 3 overall seed in the SEC Women's Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Wildcats will receive a double bye and play in Friday night's quarterfinals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena around 8:30 on the SEC Network.

Kentucky will play the winner between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 11 Missouri/No. 14 Ole Miss.

The semifinals will take place Saturday night, while the championship game will get underway Sunday at 2 p.m.

This is the 11th top-four finish in the league for Kentucky under head coach Matthew Mitchell. The Wildcats have won 10 or more league games 10 times under Mitchell. The Wildcats finished the regular season 21-7 for their 10th 20-win season under Mitchell.