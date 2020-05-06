Kentucky economy on track to reopen despite increase in COVID-19 cases

The economy is still set to reopen in phases, despite an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Testing continues to increase throughout the state and so does our number of COVID-19 patients.

We are now up to more than 5,800 patients with coronavirus 275 people have died.

But, more than 2,000 have recovered. That's more than a third of all of our COVID-19 patients.

You might notice on this map of the state, there is one more county highlighted today, Harlan County.

They just told us this morning they have their first confirmed COVID-19 patient. Now, there are only seven counties in the state without cases.

We did have a big jump in new cases Tuesday. It's too soon to say if this is a spike in a three-day average, but it was enough of an increase that the governor talked about it during Tuesday''s conference. He said more than 300 of the new cases reported yesterday were from Green River Correctional Complex.

You can see how the 600 new cases is almost double new case counts in the past.

If you were to focus on the 300-count of the general population, the spike we're seeing doesn't seem nearly as drastic.