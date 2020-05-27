Kentucky election laws draw court challenge amid virus

Kentucky's new law requiring people to show a government-issued photo ID has drawn a court challenge.

It's coming from groups, including the ACLU, seeking widespread use of mail-in absentee ballots for the November election in response to the coronavirus.

The federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday. It claims that state election laws requiring photo IDs and limiting absentee voting put people at greater risk of exposure to the virus.

The Republican says the plaintiffs want an unelected federal judge to rewrite the state's election laws for November.

Kentucky is of many states where fights over absentee voting have emerged amid debate over how fast to reopen.