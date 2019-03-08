Kentucky enters 10th straight week of widespread flu activity

For ten weeks in a row, Kentucky's flu activity level has been widespread.

Photo: Pixabay

Health officials are still pushing the importance of the flu shot as we approach the middle of March.

"At this point late in the season, we're really talking more about prevention and hoping that you already have that vaccine," Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

"But, understanding that you still could potentially get the flu."

This season 44 people in Kentucky have died of flu-related complications.

Although officials are starting to see numbers drop, they say the flu is still a major concern.

"There's hundreds of strains of flu out there," Dr. Stanton said. "What we've seen is a transition from one that was very well covered by the vaccine to one that is not as well covered."

Officials recommend getting the vaccine, washing your hands and staying away from others if you're sick.

Health officials do expect to see flu numbers go down in the next two to three weeks.

