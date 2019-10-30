Kentucky family’s dog returning home after being shot with arrow

A Lawrence County dog is returning home from treatment Wednesday after being found shot with an arrow earlier in the week.

According to television station WSAZ, one of the dog’s owners returned from running errands on Monday and found her.

“I saw blood all over the driveway,” says Wilma Cordle, of Blaine.

Cordle would then follow a trail of blood under her mobile home, where she found “Gypsy” with an arrow through the side under her arm.

The incident has left the Cordle family shaken, trying to understand why someone could treat their dog so cruelly.

"All she wanted to do was love on somebody and play all the time," Wilma Cordle said. "She was just a puppy. She never bothered anybody."

Lawrence County Constable Daniel Castle believes the injury was intentional.

"The angle of the shot looked like it was placed on purpose," Castle said. "It looks like a deer hunter's shot."

The constable says another neighbor in the area reported their dog missing Tuesday afternoon. They're hoping the cases are not connected.

