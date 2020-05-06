Kentucky farmers eyeing incoming hard freeze

With a late-season frost coming into central Kentucky, many farmers are having to cover any crops they can or risk losing the crops and money altogether.

Jason Whitis with Rolling Blue Farm in Fayette County plants thousands of crops each spring and he says this is one of the latest times he has had to cover those crops to protect them from frost.

Whitis has been farming for 10 years, growing fruits and vegetables to take to local farmers' markets and selling to businesses.

So far he says this has been a nearly perfect spring for growing, but with a cold snap appearing this late into the season he is having to take extra measures to protect his crops outside and even those in his greenhouses.

Whitis says he has had to order another fill of propane to keep his greenhouses warm, and he will also take a loss with more labor to put covers out once more across all his fields.

“We’ve got some nice tender plants out, we’ve just set some out for anticipating for our summer crops that we just pulled out of the greenhouses,” he says. “This cold snap of 25 degrees is really our concern. With that cold of temperatures some of them we might have to put about three covers on them just to make sure they stay warm enough.”

When asked about the impacts of COVID-19 on his local farming, Whitis says, fortunately for farmers markets, people have been coming out to support him and he has been selling out of all his produce.

