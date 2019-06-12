Kentucky father accused of fracturing 2-month-old son's skull

A Kentucky father is behind bars after authorities say he severely beat his newborn son.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Donnie Rowe, 29, of Louisville was arrested Tuesday after police say he admitted to injuring the child June 7.

Rowe's arrest report states the 2-month-old boy is on life support after he received multiple skull fractures and other injuries.

Police say the attack took place at Rowe's home.

Rowe is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for his arraignment. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.