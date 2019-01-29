Kentucky father arrested after daughter messages mom on iPad about his drinking

A Kentucky father was arrested after deputies say his 10-year-old daughter reported his drinking to his mother by using an iPad.

An arrest report says Rockcastle County deputies went to a home on Skyline Road in Mount Vernon after the mother told law enforcement about her daughter's electronic message. The message stated the girl was alone in the house while the father, identified as 41-year-old Andrew Lovell, was intoxicated.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Lovell was at the home. One asked Lovell was drinking and if he left his daughter, but he denied both. He would later admit to drinking more than a pint of whiskey when asked to take a breathalyzer test. He also admitted to leaving to pick up cigarettes.

Lovell told deputies he had a drinking problem, and the daughter was released to the mother who had joint custody while he was arrested. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and was booked in the Rockcastle County Detention Center.