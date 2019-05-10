Kentucky father charged after crash kills one of his kids, injures three others

One man is in jail following a crash that killed one of his children and injured three others.

Dyllan Martter

The crash happened Thursday evening on Three Ford Road in Smiths Grove.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2001 Ford Excursion overturned on the roadway. The driver, Dyllan Martter, 39, and his four children were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says one of the children, a 3-year-old girl, died from her injuries. A one-year-old child and two 11-year-old children were also evaluated for their injuries. The sheriff's office did not release a condition for the other children.

As a result of the investigation, the sheriff's office charged Martter with facilitation to commit murder, operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and three counts of wanton endangerment.

