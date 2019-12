A man is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his son in Western Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said troopers responded to a call of a shooting in Muhlenberg County on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Investigators said George Cundiff, 70, was in an altercation with his son, Christopher Cundiff, 42. During the altercation, the father shot the son, killing him.

George Cundiff was charged with murder.

He was lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.