Kentucky firefighter arrested on theft, threatening charges

An Estill County firefighter has been suspended after he was arrested on multiple charges.

Christopher Chad Neal works as a firefighter for the Irvine Fire Department. His alleged crimes go back to December 2017 and his latest charge includes threatening someone with a gun.

Court documents say Neal sold emergency lights intended for vehicles owned by the city in late 2017 or early 2018. They say he did not have permission or authority to do that. The lights were valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000.

Then in January 2019, documents show that he went to Maryland to buy an emergency vehicle he claimed was for the fire department, but instead of putting the title in the city's name he put it in his own and started using it as a personal vehicle.

The vehicle's seller told police that the vehicle would not have been sold to Neal with emergency equipment and official license plates if it was being sold as a personal vehicle.

When somebody found out about what was going on in March, documents show Neal took a gun and held it up to the victims face threatening their life if they were to tell anyone.

According to warrants, Neal was arrested on Saturday. He faces charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception.

The City of Irvine sent WKYT a statement, reading in part: "The employee in question has been suspended from all duties in the City while an investigation is being conducted. We will be transparent with the community as much as the law allows."

