Former Kentucky firefighter dies following Colorado motorcycle wreck

A former Kentucky firefighter has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash in Colorado.

Waco Fire/Rescue Station #14 announced Erik Haslem died Sunday in the presence of family and friends at a Denver hospital. Haslem worked for Waco and Madison County fire departments.

Haslem was seriously injured in an Apr. 25 wreck when his vehicle collided with a Jeep. He was unresponsive at the scene after suffering from brain trauma and a severed spinal cord.

Family members say they will hold a memorial service in Colorado for his friends. Haslem will be buried in Cincinnati. The family is still working on details for those arrangements.

Two dialysis patients will receive Haslem's kidneys. Other donations will help benefit researchers and other patients.

