A Kentucky firefighter has died following an early Tuesday morning crash.

WAVE3 reports 29-year-old Joseph Dosker Jr. died in the crash on Buechel Bank Road near the GE Appliance Park in Louisville.

Dosker was a firefighter with the Buechel Fire Department.

Louisville Metro police say Dosker's vehicle collided into the rear of a tractor-trailer around 3:20 a.m.

Police don't plan to file any charges. Dosker's funeral arrangements are still being planned.