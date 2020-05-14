Kentucky firefighter facing arson charges

A volunteer firefighter in Lincoln County is facing arson charges.

According to a Kentucky State Police arrest citation, there were two fires that were determined to have been intentionally set. One on April 12 and the other on May 10.

The citation did not give any details about the fires.

Through the investigation, KSP says they developed 20-year-old Jeffrey Knouse, of Stanford, as a suspect.

KSP says Knouse was interviewed three different times and he confessed to setting both fires.

Knouse is a firefighter with the Lincoln Co. Volunteer Fire Dept.

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond in the Lincoln Co. Regional Jail on two counts of arson.