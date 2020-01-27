Kentucky flu numbers keep trending down

The number of new flu cases in Kentucky continues to trend down.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says 1,544 new cases were reported in the week ending on Jan. 18.

For the week ending on Jan. 11, the number of new cases dropped to less than 1,900 - a first in at least six weeks.

Kentucky's flu level is still considered widespread, the highest of activity levels.

There have been 30 reported flu-related deaths this season with two of those in Lexington.

The number of flu cases in Lexington increased by 44 last week.



