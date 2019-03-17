Kentucky gets No. 2 seed, will face No. 15 Abilene Christian in NCAA Tournament

Kentucky has received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, getting a matchup with Abilene Christian Thursday in the round of 64.

Abilene Christian is coming off a Southland Tournament championship defeating New Orleans Sunday night. Also nicknamed the Wildcats, Abilene Christian will be playing in its first NCAA Tournament since becoming a Division I program in 2013.

The Kentucky Wildcats are in the Midwest Region and will play in Jacksonville, Florida. North Carolina received the No. 1 seed in the region. Other top seeds in the region include No. 3 Houston and No. 4 Kansas. The Regional Final takes place in Kansas City. The Winner between Kentucky and Abilene Christian will play the winner of No. 7 Wofford and No. 10 Seton Hall. Seton Hall defeated Kentucky during the regular season.

The Wildcats had hoped for a No. 1 seed, but a semifinal loss to Tennessee eliminated that possibility. The Volunteers would also receive a No. 2 seed, where they will play No. 15 Colgate in Columbus, Ohio. The Volunteers also landed in the South Region, which Kentucky had hoped for with the Regionals being held in Louisville.

Four Kentucky universities made the tournament. Louisville received a 7 seed in the East Region. No. 12 Murray State and No. 14 Northern Kentucky are in the West Region.