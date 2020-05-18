Kentucky government offices allowed to reopen Monday

Your local government offices could be reopening Monday.

The State of Kentucky has released guidelines for city and county offices to open.

In Mercer County, the courthouse in Harrodsburg reopened at 8 Monday morning.

For the first time since late March, you can once again go inside and conduct business with the county government. That includes the county clerk and fiscal court.

Judge-Executive Milward Dedman says there are a number of new features you'll see. All the workers are in masks and there is a plastic shield up all the way around the service desk. There is more hand sanitizer and people are asked to stand in line 6 feet apart.

“We are asking everyone to wear a mask, not mandatory, but we are asking for the employees' safety as well as the public’s safety, to wear a mask,” Dedman said.

What we have discovered this morning that just because you can open, does not mean you will. We have called around and found other county and city governments that are choosing to wait. Both Boyle and Woodford county governments say they are not quite ready to reopen.

Judge-Executive Dedman says the courthouse has not been very busy, but believes it will be closer to the first of the month.