Kentucky governor candidates' campaigns heat up ahead of primary

Eight candidates are running for Kentucky governor, and the race is heating up as the May primary approaches.

WKYT's Hillary Thornton spoke on Monday to several names vying for the spot on the Democratic ticket.

Attorney General Andy Beshear formally announced his campaign in July. He's focusing his message around healthcare for all, standing up for teachers and his running list of lawsuits against Gov. Matt Bevin.

"Kentuckians are desperate to beat Matt Bevin, and I have the record to do it," Beshear said.

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins announced his intentions in November.

He's running on his record of leadership, including decades of experience in the General Assembly, and relationships that he says will allow bipartisan efforts.

"I'm a middle of the road, moderate, common sense candidate in this race," Adkins said.

And Adam Edelen, former state auditor, threw his name in the ring in January.

Edelen says his momentum is great. He's vowing to create opportunities for all and to modernize Kentucky in order to adapt to a changing economy.

"In this environment, people are so hungry for something that is new and different," Edelen said. "I think we are the campaign that is most new and different."

Geoff Young of Lexington is also running in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, Gov. Bevin is being challenged by State Rep. Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

The state primary is set for May 21.