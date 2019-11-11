Kentucky group hires veterans to make products with a purpose

Arlington National Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 400,000 military service members.

Hand-crafted flag made by veterans at Operation Honor (WKYT)

It may be in Virginia, but there's a unique Kentucky connection.

The burial flag cases offered at Arlington are made exclusively by a non-profit in Dry Ridge called Operation Honor.

Founder Joe Montgomery says the idea started with a few simple stickers placed on the back of some unclaimed cases.

"As I read these names you'd see they served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and it was a powerful moment. But right underneath that label was a sticker that said 'Made in China' and it just raised the hairs on the back of my neck," Montgomery said. "It didn't feel right."

So he decided to replace them.

Montgomery works at a small shop in Northern Kentucky called Patriots Landing.

"My dad is a Marine, all nine of my uncles served and I'm actually the first male in my family to not serve in the military."

He may not have served in the military, but there's no doubt he has a heart for those who did.

"I've just always said if everybody did this much, just this much, to help veterans, they'd live in a completely different world."

Operation Honor's burial boxes aren't just made in the USA, but they're hand-crafted by veterans.

Curt Wilson is one of the veterans working for the non-profit. His wooden flags made out 9mm shell casings have become one of the most popular products at Patriot's Landing.

For Wilson, who served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield, working on the flags is a way of healing.

"If I get too much in my mind I can come out to the shop and work on making the flags," Wilson said. "It just kind of eases my mind and allows me to let things go. My main focus then is just making the flag."

"We don't use the word therapy around here, we're about enhancing the lives of veterans and their families," Montgomery said. "So, if we can help Curt find some solace to deal with his demons, that's what we do."

