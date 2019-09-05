Kentucky groups standing by to assist in hurricane relief efforts

Hurricane Dorian will be the third hurricane in four years to impact parts of the Carolinas, and several Kentucky crews are on standby to help where needed.

Last Friday, hundreds of workers with Kentucky Utilities, Louisville Gas and Electric, and the Davis H. Elliot Company packed up and headed south to restore power in affected areas.

According to Earl Poynter from David H. Elliot, their crews initially were heading to Florida, but they are now in North Carolina on standby until Dorian moves out and it's safe for them to drive further towards the coast.

Crews from LG&E and KU are also being released from Florida, and are on their way to the Carolinas to assist in restoring power in affected areas.

Along with electric crews, Tawanda Owsley with the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross, says they have more than 30 local volunteers that have already been deployed to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina and more will be ready on standby if needed.

Just last year, Florence made landfall at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, but Dorian could possibly make landfall as a category 2 hurricane.

