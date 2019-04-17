Kentucky guard Keldon Johnson announces he will remain in NBA Draft

Kentucky Wildcats guard Keldon Johnson has announced he will remain in the NBA Draft.

Johnson released a video on Twitter making his decision official.

“Big Blue Nation, thank you for my time here at Kentucky,” Johnson said. “I really enjoyed it. I had a wonderful experience. You guys made for the best year I could ever have. I really appreciate you guys taking me in as family and one of your own and supporting me through the thick and thin of the season and supporting this team."

The freshman guard averaged 13.5 points per game while grabbing just under six rebounds on average. He also shot 38.1 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Some NBA Draft analysts project Johnson to be a top-20 pick.