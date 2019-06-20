Kentucky guard, Tyler Herro, picked 13th by Miami Heat

NEW YORK (WKYT) - Freshman guard Tyler Herro was selected as the 13th overall pick by the Miami Heat.
Herro followed up teammate PJ Washington, who was selected 12th by the Charlotte Hornets.
In his solo season with UK, Herro developed into a shooting threat for the Wildcats. He averaged 14 points per game. He also led the team in three-pointers made.
OFFICIAL: With the 13th pick in the 2019 #NBADraft your Miami HEAT select Tyler Herro, G, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/yVdLYC1b33— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 21, 2019