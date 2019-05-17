Kentucky gubernatorial candidates make final push before Tuesday's primary

Candidates seeking their party's nomination for governor are crisscrossing Kentucky to meet with voters in a final push before the May 21 primary election.

Governor Matt Bevin is widely expected to sail to victory in the Republican race, but challenger Representative Robert Goforth says don't believe the hype.

Speaking in Lexington Friday, Goforth said internal polls have him doing "very well" against the governor, offering an explanation as to why so few of his fellow legislators are supporting him publicly.

"I have not asked them to submit themselves publicly for the scrutiny from this governor, because he's a very vindictive person and they should not live in fear because they're supporting me," Goforth said.

On the Democrat side, Attorney General Andy Beshear stopped by an FDR dinner in Georgetown Friday as part of his "talk vs. action" tour.

Beshear talked about his legal victories against the Bevin administration and his accomplishments in the attorney general's office.

"When [Gov. Bevin] illegally cut our universities and community colleges, I stopped him. When he tried to illegally cut the retirements of over 200,000 public servants, I stopped him," Beshear said.

"We've ended Kentucky's rape kit backlog. We've provided over $2 million to seniors that had that money stolen from them. We've tripled the number of child predators we've removed from Kentucky's communities," Beshear said. "I want to take that same type of fight for every Kentucky family."

Beshear faces sharp criticism from fellow Democratic hopeful and former state auditor Adam Edelen, who released a new ad targeting the attorney general days before the primary.

"His top aide is in jail for taking bribes from lobbyists. The cigarette companies and makers of OxyContin have spent hundreds of thousands getting him elected," Edelen says in the ad. "Bottom line, Andy hasn't been honest about my record or his own."

Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins campaigned in south central Kentucky Friday.

At Wednesday's Kentucky Debate, Adkins presented himself as the moderate choice with proven leadership experience.

"I've gone toe to toe with this governor for the last three and a half years, but I bring the vision and I bring that vision to Kentucky to build a brighter Kentucky, to build a better Kentucky, and to provide the kind of jobs that our people need and deserve," Adkins said.

Ike Lawrence and William Woods are also challenging Governor Bevin. On the Democratic side, Geoff Young rounds out the list of candidates.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes is projecting about 12.5% of the state's registered voters will turn out for next week's primary election.