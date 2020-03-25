Kentucky has largest yet one-day increase of COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Kentucky saw its largest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There are now at least 163 confirmed cases of the virus in the commonwealth.

Those cases are spreading throughout the state. We now know about more cases in Eastern Kentucky. And in Fayette County the number of cases double Tuesday to 28.

And we're seeing more women than men with COVID-19 in Kentucky. So far, 87 women have confirmed cases and 68 men.

As far as the age breakdown, it's now spread out a little more, but the majority of patients are still 50 and older.

We saw our biggest spike Tuesday with 39 new cases. We're going on a week of a steady climb in cases.

And for the first time now, Daviess County has passed Harrison County on the number of cases. They are third for most cases in Kentucky, right behind Fayette with 28 and Jefferson with 40.

Testing is also up in Kentucky. More than 3,000 people have been tested. That's about one person out of every 1,478 Kentuckians who have had a coronavirus test.

Again, as testing becomes more widespread, we expect the number of positive cases to continue to grow.