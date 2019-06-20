Kentucky health leaders learn about syringe exchange benefits

Kentucky citizens and health departments received training Thursday on how to make their communities safer amid the ongoing opioid crisis.

Pixabay/MGN

The Jessamine County Health Department hosted the training event, which featured a mobile pharmacy known as the Kentucky harm reduction vehicle. The training will last several days.

Thursday's topic was combating the stigma of drug use, which some health leaders say can be a barrier to receiving treatment. Participants also received training on how to use Narcan, which counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose.

The training is part of Kentucky's needle exchange program, which is aimed at helping reduce the spread of bloodborne infections such as HIV and hepatitis C. Jessamine County has been running a needle exchange program sine 2016, and officials say they have seen the benefits firsthand.

"What we've experienced here is about five percent of our unduplicated patients end up going into treatment. Now, five percent might not sound like a lot, but if you're a family that's dealing with that type of situation, it's one family being helped," said Randy Gooch, Jessamine County Public Health Director.

State health officials say there are 58 sites with a needle exchange program throughout Kentucky.