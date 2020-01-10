Kentucky health officials announce first vaping-related death

Kentucky health officials are reporting the state's first death potentially related to vaping.

Officials with the Department for Public Health say the case involved a man in his late 20s. The case is one of 13 probable cases of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) in the state. Officials did not release more information about the victim, citing privacy laws.

"We are saddened to announce the death associated with this outbreak," said Cabiney for Health and Family Services Acting Secretary Eric Friedlander. "To protect public health, we urge Kentuckians – especially young people -- to stop using all vaping products."

State officials say a probable case of EVOLI means that someone has a lung injury believed to be caused by vaping, but they also may have other health issues, like the flu or COPD.

As of Friday, there have been 48 reports of possible EVALI. In addition to the 13 probable cases, there are seven confirmed cases and 15 pending cases.

The state offers several services to help adults and teenagers stop using tobacco products. You can find a list on this webpage.

