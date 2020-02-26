Kentucky health officials preparing for potential coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus, a sickness many thought far away, is now affecting mass amounts of people and spreading to other countries.

Now, health officials in Kentucky are preparing for the virus.

"You're seeing it in other countries like Italy, South Korea, Iran, and because of that, people are thinking this is not contained," said Kevin Hall, Spokesperson for Lexington-Fayette Health Dept.

Tuesday, officials with the Center for Disease Control said it's not a matter of when this illness spreads throughout parts of the U.S., but when, and how many people will be affected.

Now, health clinics, health departments, hospitals and other medical facilities are preparing for what's to come.

"If you work in a medical provider's office, go ahead and start talking about this what are you going to be doing if people start showing up if there is this mass hit with an outbreak in Kentucky," Hall said.

That's actually why professionals at UK Hospital couldn't meet with us Wednesday for this story because they're in meetings getting a plan in place.

You can also take some precautions at home, making sure you're up to date on vaccines and flu shots, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and using sanitizer with it, not as a handwashing replacement.