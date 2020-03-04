Kentucky health workers prepare to combat spread of coronavirus

As concerns over the coronavirus continue, Kentucky health workers are working to make sure the disease doesn't spread here.

(WKYT)

As more people contract the coronavirus, Sayre Christian Village in Lexington, a senior living center, is taking extra precautions to keep residents safe.

So far, nine people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S., all in Washington state and eight from the same county.

Authorities say five of the victims lived at a nursing home in Seattle, where dozens of other residents and employees started to experience symptoms.

With 375 residents and 260 employees at Sayre, CEO Karen Vanis says controlling the spread of a potentially deadly disease is vital.

"A lot of them are already comprised form their immunity," Vanis said. "A lot of them come with several medical diagnoses, so something like the coronavirus, something like the flu, pneumonia, could be very, very dangerous."

Fortunately, Sayre already has a plan in place, the same plan that Venis says has been used to combat the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

Hand sanitizer is at every entrance and visitors are encouraged to stay home if they're sick. But if a resident happens to catch the virus.

"Our protocol would be to put them in isolation while they are symptomatic, as well as follow the CDC guidelines for treatment," Venis said.

Employees say they will continue to monitor the coronavirus and will make adjustments to procedures if necessary.