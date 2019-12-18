Kentucky hemp producer confirms layoffs

A major Kentucky-based hemp and CBD producer has confirmed to WKYT that it will be laying off employees.

According to a statement provided by the company, hemp market conditions have led them to "resize" their staffing levels.

Last month, there was an explosion and fire at a hemp processing facility in Clark County.

GenCanna has partnered with more than 60 farming families. The company has more than 30 million plants on more than 6,000 acres. In October, WKYT reported that a group of Harrison County farmers are suing the company.

The full statement from GenCanna Global is below:

"Hemp market conditions have led GenCanna to responsibly resize our staffing levels as we move our company into the future. Regretfully, we have to say goodbye to a number of valued members of our team. We have paid severance and other benefits as we help them transition into their next role and will continue being supportive of them in their employment search. GenCanna remains committed to Kentucky and the hemp industry with more than 200 employees across the Commonwealth."