Kentucky high school teacher arrested on child porn charges

A Kentucky high school teacher is in jail facing child porn charges.

WSAZ reports Sam Beason, 47, of Ashland has resigned from his position at Russell High School Tuesday morning following his arrest.

Ashland police arrested Beacon Tuesday for possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He was also charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Beason was booked in the Boyd County Detention Center. Jail records show he remains in jail on no bond.